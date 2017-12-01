More Videos

  • Lake Ridge advances behind running back's huge game

    Mansfield Lake Ridge improved to 12-1 on the season as the Eagles came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Prosper 38-28. Lake Ridge running back Cartraven Walker rushed for 250 yards on 23 carries and scored four times.

High School Football

Running back comes up huge for Lake Ridge in win against Prosper

By Mark Zeske

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 01, 2017 10:25 PM

UPDATED December 02, 2017 12:45 AM

Mansfield Lake Ridge 38, Prosper 28

Senior running back Cartraven Walker rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Lake Ridge Eagles past the Prosper Eagles in a Class 5A Division I regional round game Friday at Standridge Stadium. Prosper led by 14 points in the second quarter before Walker powered the Lake Ridge rally. Lake Ridge advances to play Highland Park in the state quarterfinals.

Key players: Walker got help from Lake Ridge quarterback Jason Bean, who rushed 13 times for 83 yards and completed 11 of 19 passes for 146 yards. Malik Knowles caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Bean. Prosper’s D.J. Love caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and gained another 32 yards rushing. Kaleb Adams caught a 41-yard pass from Prosper quarterback Keegan Shoemaker, who completed 14 of 25 passes for 167 yards. ‘

Key stat: Noah Ellis of Prosper returned a fumble recovery 78 yards in the second quarter to set up a one-yard touchdown run by David Alvarez. The score gave the Eagles 227 yards of offense and a 28-14 lead with 3:22 left in the first half. Prosper would be limited to 64 yards for the rest of the game.

Records: Mansfield Lake Ridge 12-1, Prosper 10-3

