Covenant running back scores almost half the points in blowout of First Baptist

Colleyville Covenant Christian 42, Dallas First Baptist 0
Senior running back Alan Maldonado rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score as the Cougars blanked the Saints in a TAPPS Division IV state semifinal. Covenant meets Bryan Brazos Christian or The Woodlands Legacy Prep for Division IV title at noon Saturday at Waco Midway. It’s the Saints second consecutive championship game appearance.
Key players: Covenant receiver/kicker Seth Keller caught a 79-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Wagoner, kicked six extra points and five touchbacks. Wagoner threw for two scores, and David Williams scored on an interception return and recovered a fumble. Charles Britton, Ben Hulbert and Cade Mercer also had inteceptions.
Key stat: Covenant forced six First Baptist turnovers and kept Saints running back Ossie Foster (24 carries, 183 yards) out of the end zone. Covenant receiver Daniel Turner averaged 21 yards on four catches and scored once.
Records: Covenant 10-3; First Baptist 7-6
Comments