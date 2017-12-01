Kennedale wins on a late field goal

Kennedale 45, Midlothian Heritage 43
Kevin Tiero kicked a 40-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to give the Wildcats the win in a Class 4A Division I playoff game at the Ford Center in Frisco. The play was set up when Kennedale running back DJ Kirven threw a 39-yard pass to Jaden Smith. The Wildcats iced the game by recovering an onside kick.
Key players: Midlothian Heritage quarterback Landon Ledbetter completed 30 of 42 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns. Jaguar receivers Kerrion Fields, Langston Anderson and Jay Wilkerson led the way with 151, 103 and 103 yards respectively. Kirven rushed 20 times for 137 yards and five touchdowns. Fellow running back David Roper added 90 yards on the ground.
Key stat: The teams combined for 952 total yards of offense (Heritage 495, Kennedale 457).
Records: Kennedale 12-1; Midlothian Heritage 12-1
