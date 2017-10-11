Crowley and FW Southwest standouts win football players of the week

Over 20,000 votes were cast in the latest dfwVarsity offensive and defensive football players of the week.

Crowley running back Rodrick Williams won offensive player of the week with 5,710 votes. Williams had 17 carries for 204 yards and 5 TDs vs. Granbury.

Grapevine receiver Jordan Brooks-Wess came in second with 1,820 votes after a 4-TD performance vs. FW Dunbar. Aledo quarterback Jake Bishop was third with 1,751 votes after 321 yards and 5 TDs vs. Saginaw.

Fort Worth Southwest safety O’Brien Neely earned defensive player of the week with 4,840 votes. Against Western Hills, Neely had two fumble recoveries, one for a 48-yard touchdown, and added a 63-yard pick-six.

Aledo defensive end Colt Ellison came in second with 1,722 votes. He made 10 tackles, five for loss and an interception vs. Saginaw. Arlington Bowie linebacker D’aunte Prevost was third with 1,682 votes. He had seven tackles and one sack against Sam Houston.