High School Football

Crowley back scores 7 touchdowns, 3 on 90-yarders, as Eagles thump Granbury

By Rick Mauch

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 06, 2017 10:42 PM

Rodrick Williams scored seven touchdowns, including three of 90-plus yards, as the Crowley Eagles remained undefeated in District 9-5A with a 48-17 victory against visiting Granbury on Friday night at Eagle Stadium. Williams rushed for 204 yards and five touchdowns on 17 carries, one on a 94-yard run. He also returned two kickoffs of 90 and 96 yards for scores.

The Eagles defense and special teams also stood out with a pair of interceptions, one in its own end zone, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt that gave them the ball at the Granbury 1.

Records: Crowley 3-2, 2-0 in District 9-5A. Granbury 3-2, 0-2

