High School Football

Massive first half helps Aledo past Saginaw

By Mark Largent

Special to the Star-Telegram

October 06, 2017 10:14 PM

UPDATED October 06, 2017 10:24 PM

Aledo jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead Friday night and defeated Saginaw by a final of 52-7. Led by quarterback Jake Bishop’s 321 yards passing and wide receiver Hunter Rosson’s 162 yards receiving, Aledo amassed over 395 yards on the evening.

Key Players: Bishop’s three first-half touchdowns were from 78, six and 61 yards, and he finished with five on the night and 321 yards through the air. Running back Tre Owens finished with one score on a 52-yard run, while Rosson caught four passes for 162 yards and one score. Saginaw running back Michael Jones finished the night with 60 yards on the ground, including the Rough Riders’ only score, a 39-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.

Records: Aledo 5-0, 2-0 6-5A; Saginaw 0-5, 0-2 6-5A

