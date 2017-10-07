Grapevine passing game swamps Dunbar

Grapevine remained perfect in the District 8-5A race by dominating Fort Worth Dunbar 65-20 Saturday afternoon at Clark Stadium. Wide receiver Jordan Brooks-Wess hauled in three third quarter touchdown passes to put the game out of reach.
Key players: Grapevine senior quarterback and Texas Tech verbal commit Alan Bowman threw for 271 yards and five touchdowns, completing 17 of 20 passes. Brooks-Wess finished with seven receptions for 131 yards and four TDs. Leon’te Cooper led Dunbar with 162 yards of offense and two rushing touchdowns. He also picked off a Grapevine pass.
Key Stat: Grapevine’s offense rolled up 602 yards of total offense as the Mustangs scored on 10 of their first 11 possessions. The only time the Mustangs didn’t score was an interception in the end zone in the second quarter.
Record: Grapevine 4-1, 2-0 8-5A; Dunbar 0-5, 0-2
Comments