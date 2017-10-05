Arlington Bowie uses long scoring drives in victory over Sam Houston

Arlington Bowie scored on four sustained drives to defeat Arlington Sam Houston 28-7 for its first District 4-6A win of the season Thursday at Wilemon Field. It was the Vols’ 13th consecutive victory over the Texans since 2004. Bowie put together scoring drives of 70, 84, 51 and 69 yards while outgaining the Texans, 390 yards to 201 yards, and dominating time of possession, 26:02 to 17:46. Sam Houston drove 77 yards for a touchdown on its opening possession of the game, but had an 11-play drive end at the Bowie 1-yard line on a fumble as time expired in the first half.
Key players: Bowie junior quarterback Malcom Mays, getting his first start of the season, threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Ty DeArman caught seven passes for 76 yards and a score. Mays also ran seven times for 55 yards and a score. Sam Houston’s Owen Harris carried 11 times for 79 yards.
Key stat: The Vols used a balanced attack, piling up 175 yards on the ground behind four runners, and adding 215 yards through the air with five receivers getting in the mix. Sam Houston was only able to complete 9 of 27 pass attempts for 85 yards.
Records: Arlington Bowie 2-3, 1-1 4-6A; Arlington Sam Houston 2-3, 0-2
