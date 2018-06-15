TCU Power Index: PGA veteran J.J. Henry joined prestigious club in 2018

Note: This is No. 6 of a series of 10 profiles on the top 10 former TCU athletes still working in professional sports. The rankings, while completely unscientific and definitely up for debate, are based, in part, on the players' current and recent success, their status on their team and in their league, and their career achievement. Please feel free to complain about the order or any omissions. Email me at sstevenson@star-telegram.com to make your argument and perhaps you'll convince me to add them to a best of the rest list after we count down the top 10.



Henry is arguably the most successful golfer to come out of TCU with more than $16 million in earnings, including $300,000 so far in 2018. He became the 145th player in PGA Tour history to start 500 or more tournaments earlier this year. His long, 18-year professional career is no surprise after one of the most celebrated career's in TCU history. He shot a course-low and career-best 7-under 59 at Arnold Palmer's Tradition Golf Club in San Diego in January.





Honored to say I just shot 59 at Mr. Palmer's winter home course! The Tradition Golf Club. What a thrill with friends here in the desert...I hope he was watching! #59 @PGATOUR @TCUMensGolf @TCU_Athletics @GolfChannel @Titleist @GolfDigest @BHGolfEquipment pic.twitter.com/qGBvnsqbxP — JJ Henry (@jjhenrygolf) January 23, 2018

"I think that my competitive nature and my competitive spirit is why I've been successful for all these years,” said Henry, who was the NCAA Championship runner-up in 1998. "I'm very proud of the accomplishments I've had over these 500 events."



It includes three PGA Tour wins, five second-place finishes, three third-place finishes, 32 top 10s and 323 cuts made.



Henry, who turned 43 in April, lives with his wife and two kids in Fort Worth. But he spends at least 30 weeks of the year out on the tour.



"The cool thing about golf is it really doesn’t know how old you are," he said. "If you can continue to stay in somewhat good shape and health and have a pretty good mental fortitude to have the commitment to do the things."