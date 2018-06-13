TCU Power Index: At 40, Angela Stanford still learning, still winning on the links

Note: This is No. 8 of a series of 10 profiles on the top 10 former TCU athletes still working in professional sports. The rankings, while completely unscientific and definitely up for debate, are based, in part, on the players' current and recent success, their status on their team and in their league, and their career achievement. Please feel free to complain about the order or any omissions. Email me at sstevenson@star-telegram.com to make your argument and perhaps you'll convince me to add them to a best of the rest list after we count down the top 10.

No. 8 Angela Stanford, golf



Stanford is having something of a resurgence on the LPGA tour. She turned 40 last year and playing some of the best golf of her career. She's one of only six players 40 or older have played in an LPGA event in 2018. The 2001 LPGA Rookie of the Year and six-time Solheim Cup U.S. team member has a career-innings of $10.5 million, including over $220,000 this year. She's 47th in the latest Race to CME Globe rankings.



Stanford, who attended Boswell High School before becoming a four-time All-American and four-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection at TCU, tied for 10th at the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek and Country Club in Alabama on June 3. That was good enough to earn $104,505.



A new coach has helped her putting game and she has an eye on competing in the 2020 Olympics in Japan.



"I'm lucky I haven't burned out," Stanford told Golfweek.com in March. "I'm lucky I don't have an injury on every part of my body. I'm lucky that I still have the energy. I'm lucky that I still care to do it. I consider it a blessing that I'm still learning."

