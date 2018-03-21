TCU head coach Gary Patterson leads the team out of the tunnel before the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Dec. 2.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson leads the team out of the tunnel before the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Dec. 2.
TCU

If history holds, TCU football should have another strong season in 2018

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 21, 2018 02:19 PM

Five years ago, TCU athletics was licking its wounds.

It was 2013 and the Horned Frogs had just completed their second season in the Big 12 Conference.

At the time, it seemed as if all those internet loud mouths who had been predicting failure for the Frogs in a "big boy" conference were on to something.

But, just as TCU's administration and coaching staffs envisioned years before while trying to move from the Mountain West, the move only enhanced the programs in the long run.

Gary Patterson on lawsuit: "Kids know us. High school coaches know us"

That low point in 2013, when the baseball team missed the postseason for the first time in 10 years, the men's basketball team went 0-18 in conference (2013-14) and the football team went 4-8 and missed a bowl game for just the second time under Gary Patterson, did not define the athletic department. It regrouped, reevaluated and got to work.

Football, of course, is the flagship program for most schools and TCU's success in 2014 signaled to all the doubters that the Horned Frogs could hang with anyone in the Big 12. In '15, they followed it up with another double-digit win season proving '14 wasn't a fluke.

In 2018, Patterson will be tasked with following up an 11-3 season.

If history under Patterson repeats itself, the Frogs should be just fine next fall.

In Patterson's 17 seasons, three times he's had consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins three times followed by a down year. This doesn't include a four-year stretch when the Frogs followed an eight-win season in 2007 with four consecutive seasons with 11 or more wins from 2008-11. This was the zenith of the Patterson era when the Frogs went 25-1 in a two-year period, earned their first BCS bowl berth and went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl in 2010. But that was in Mountain West.

The ultra competitive Big 12 is a different story and the transition required a two-year adjustment period, which included the 4-8 season in '13. But TCU followed it up by going 12-1 and 11-2 and two bowl wins. In 2016, they went 6-7 with a new quarterback. And then followed it up with an 11-3 season in which they played in the Big 12 championship.

Four-year walk-on Phil Taylor played in five games, and dressed for over two dozen, but only had the chance to catch one reception during his time as a Horned Frog. Watch the play, then listen to Taylor and Alamo Bowl hero Bram Kohlhausen breakdown what happened on Senior Day 2014. Just over two years later, Taylor was diagnosed with colon cancer, which he continues to battle. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

Two-year cycle of success

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

A look at the pattern of success for TCU football under Gary Patterson:

Year

League

Record

2001

Conference USA

6–6

2002

Conference USA

10–2

2003

Conference USA

11–2

2004

Conference USA

5–6

2005

MWC

11–1

2006

MWC

11–2

2007

MWC

8–5

2008

MWC

11–2

2009

MWC

12–1

2010

MWC

13–0

2011

MWC

11–2

2012

Big 12

7–6

2013

Big 12

4–8

2014

Big 12

12–1

2015

Big 12

11–2

2016

Big 12

6–7

2017

Big 12

11–3

TCU football coach Gary Patterson address the lawsuit brought by former player Kolby Listenbee, March 4, 2018. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

