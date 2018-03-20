Former TCU walk-on brings his underdog mentality to his fight against stage 4 cancer

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 51 TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament Pause 64 TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 33 Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 93 TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 185 Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 22 TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 57 TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 82 TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 111 Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 148 Beltre vs. Buechele: A daily battle at Rangers spring camp Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Four-year walk-on Phil Taylor played in five games, and dressed for over two dozen, but only had the chance to catch one reception during his time as a Horned Frog. Watch the play, then listen to Taylor and Alamo Bowl hero Bram Kohlhausen breakdown what happened on Senior Day 2014. Just over two years later, Taylor was diagnosed with colon cancer, which he continues to battle. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

