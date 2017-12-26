Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football
Bram Kohlhausen was definitely not expecting to start in the 2015 Alamo Bowl as TCU faced off against Oregon. But when starting QB Trevone Boykin was arrested two nights before, he found himself starting his first college football game ever, in the last game of his career. He went on to lead the Frogs to a triple-overtime win after being down 0-31 at the half, solidifying his spot in TCU history. Hear his memories of the game, what it was like to gain success and make a name for himself at the very end of his career, and what he's doing now.
Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com
