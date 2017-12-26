More Videos

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Pause
Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

How to safely shop online 0:29

How to safely shop online

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers 1:38

Get to know four-star TCU QB commit Justin Rogers

Panther Island Ice opens with a skating session for school kids 1:37

Panther Island Ice opens with a skating session for school kids

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested 0:31

6 Most Wanted suspects arrested

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice 1:06

Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

  • Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football

    Bram Kohlhausen was definitely not expecting to start in the 2015 Alamo Bowl as TCU faced off against Oregon. But when starting QB Trevone Boykin was arrested two nights before, he found himself starting his first college football game ever, in the last game of his career. He went on to lead the Frogs to a triple-overtime win after being down 0-31 at the half, solidifying his spot in TCU history. Hear his memories of the game, what it was like to gain success and make a name for himself at the very end of his career, and what he's doing now.

Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen remembers 2015 3OT Alamo Bowl, talks life after football

Bram Kohlhausen was definitely not expecting to start in the 2015 Alamo Bowl as TCU faced off against Oregon. But when starting QB Trevone Boykin was arrested two nights before, he found himself starting his first college football game ever, in the last game of his career. He went on to lead the Frogs to a triple-overtime win after being down 0-31 at the half, solidifying his spot in TCU history. Hear his memories of the game, what it was like to gain success and make a name for himself at the very end of his career, and what he's doing now.
Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
Allen defense delivers

Latest News

Allen defense delivers

The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis.

WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Latest News

WATCH: Aledo’s Bishop unable to cash in with

Aledo QB Jake Bishop was unable to connect with Money Parks on the Bearcats' second-to-last possession that would have set them up inside College Station territory with around 60 seconds left. Aledo lost the Class 5A Division II state title 20-19.