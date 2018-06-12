TCU Power Index: Ronnie Baker runs in the fastest of circles

Note: This is No. 9 of a series of 10 profiles on the top 10 former TCU athletes still working in professional sports. The rankings, while completely unscientific and definitely up for debate, are based, in part, on the players' current and recent success, their status on their team and in their league, and their career achievement. Please feel free to complain about the order or any omissions. Email me at sstevenson@star-telegram.com to make your argument and perhaps you'll convince me to add them to a best of the rest list after we count down the top 10.
No. 9 Ronnie Baker, track and field
The 12 time All-American who graduated in 2016 continues to make his mark around the world. Listing all of Baker's accomplishments while attending TCU (2013-16) would go on and on longer than a 4x400.
That's an event, however, that Baker no longer competes in. He's focused his professional career on shorter distances and it's paying off. He just recorded a personal-best 100 meter time of 9.93 seconds (into a slight headwind) at the Rome (Italy) Diamond League meet on May 31. That's the fastest wind-legal time in the world since August 2017.
It was the second time Baker beat 2016 Olympian and Indoor 60 meter record holder Christian Coleman in a week. Baker also won the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., on May 26 with a 9.78, but there was too much tailwind for record purposes. At his current pace, Baker should be a lock for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. If so, he could rule the 2020 TCU Power Index.
