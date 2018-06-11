TCU Power Index: No. 10 Marcus Cannon key component to Patriots success

Note: This is No. 10 of a series of 10 profiles on the top 10 former TCU athletes still working in professional sports. The rankings, while completely unscientific and definitely up for debate, are based, in part, on the players' current and recent success, their status on their team and in their league, and their career achievement. Please feel free complain about the order or any omissions. Email me at sstevenson@star-telegram.com to make your argument and perhaps you'll convince me to add them to a best of the rest list after we count down the top 10.
No. 10 Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots
Marcus Cannon has been to four Super Bowls, has won two and has played in the AFC Championship game in all seven seasons he's been in the NFL. That's ridiculous. Cannon signed a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension in November 2016. He only played in seven games in 2017 after injuring an ankle in Week 8.
After redshirting as a freshman out of Odessa High School in 2006, Cannon played in 46 of 48 games for TCU from 2007-2010, that includes every game in 2009 and 2010 when the Horned Frogs went 25-1 and went to consecutive BCS bowls, including a Rose Bowl championship. He was Andy Dalton's left tackle during the 13-0 2010 season after playing on the right side his first three seasons. Cannon remains active with TCU and is one of many players who usually make it back for alumni week each spring. Cannon, a 2016 All-Pro, was one of five Frogs selected in the 2011 NFL draft. It also included Dalton, receiver Jeremy Kerley, safety Colin Jones and corner back Malcolm Williams, who was also selected by the Patriots. He was with Patriots for two seasons.
