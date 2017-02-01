Former TCU standout Marcus Cannon appreciates his third Super Bowl

Marcus Cannon was quick to correct a reporter who asked if he could appreciate being in “two” Super Bowls when some players never get to experience one.
“Three!” Cannon said laughing.
Ah, yes, the Patriots lost to the Giants in Cannon’s rookie season of 2011 before beating the Seahawks in the 2014 season.
“Even though we’re trying to stay focused, I’m still happy to be here, blessed to be here,” Cannon said. “I don’t take it for granted, but you’ve got to remember why you’re here.”
Three Super Bowls in six seasons could spoil a player. Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has played 14 seasons without making it even to one Super Bowl.
“Every one is different,” Cannon said. “But of course, it’s awesome to be back.”
The former TCU standout, who makes his offseason home in DFW, wouldn’t reveal where he keeps his Super Bowl ring.
“It’s a secret. It’s a secret location,” Cannon said.
Cannon wore his ring after he first got it, but he’s always been one to look ahead rather than behind.
“It’s like once the next season starts you put it up,” Cannon said. “Maybe after I’m done playing I’ll wear it more, but at this point it’s kind of overkill.”
Cannon had his best season this season, earning second-team All-Pro at right tackle. Pro Football Focus rated him the eighth-best tackle, regardless of side, in football and the second-best right tackle. Cannon allowed 2.5 sacks, according to STATS, and was called for only two holding penalties.
“You have to look at the physical part of it,” Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said. “He lost 30 pounds. I think that was huge. He reshaped his body, and I think that helped a great deal. Then, he got the one thing that they all wish they had, and that’s confidence. As each game progressed and he became more confident in what he was doing and how he was doing it, I think that really helped him a great deal. This guy, he goes out there and he competes, and I know he’s going against great players this week as well, but I just think he’s playing with a lot of confidence, and he has maxed out his skill set because his body can work and function at its highest because of a loss of weight and the way he’s moving around.”
The Patriots rewarded the former fifth-round pick with a five-year, $32.5 million contract extension late this season, guaranteeing him $14.5 million guaranteed.
