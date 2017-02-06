TCU

Cannon, TCU football and all Frogs enjoy Super day, weekend

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

For Marcus Cannon, the former TCU standout and the New England Patriots’ starting right tackle, a Super Bowl title on Sunday capped a remarkable year.

Pro Football Focus said that Cannon was the top-graded player for the Patriots in Super Bowl L1. And he went from the bottom — one of the worst ratings for an offensive tackle in the NFL — to near the top of the ratings and the summit of the pro football world.

It was Cannon’s second Super Bowl ring in the last three seasons and his third Super Bowl in his six NFL seasons. A fifth-round draft choice, picked 138th in the 2011 NFL Draft, Cannon was graded at 84.9 by PFF.

And he made the clearing block on the 1-yard touchdown run by James White that pulled the Patriots within 28-26, preceding the game-tying 2-point conversion.

Cannon is one of 19 Horned Frogs players to win a Super Bowl title and one of just five to earn multiple championships, according to a list provided by TCU associate athletic director for communications Mark Cohen.

More from Cohen: A four-year letterman (2007-10) at TCU, Cannon was a three-time all-conference selection who earned All-America honors as a senior on the Horned Frogs’ 2011 Rose Bowl championship team.

Cohen noted in a tweet that TCU had a pretty good weekend: LaDainian Tomlinson, elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame; Cannon, Super Bowl starter; men’s basketball beats Texas; women’s basketball, wins at Kansas; rifle conference champions; women’s tennis team, dual wins over two Pacific-12 teams.

TCU players on Super Bowl championship teams

▪ Josh Boyce: New England (Super Bowl XLIX)

▪ Larry Brown: Dallas (Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

▪ Norm Bulaich: Baltimore (Super Bowl V)

▪ Marcus Cannon: New England (Super Bowl XLIX, LI)

▪ Tommy Joe Crutcher: Green Bay (Super Bowl I, II)

▪ Charles Davis: Pittsburgh (Super Bowl IX)

▪ Norm Evans: Miami (Super Bowl VI, VII, VIII)

▪ Clint Gresham: Seattle (Super Bowl XLVIII)

▪ Gaylon Hyder: St. Louis (Super Bowl XXXIV)

▪ Cedric James: New England (Super Bowl XXXIX)

▪ Bob Lilly: Dallas (Super Bowl V, VI)

▪ James Maness: Chicago (Super Bowl XX)

▪ Mickey McCarty: Kansas City (Super Bowl IV)

▪ Marshall Newhouse: Green Bay (Super Bowl XLV)

▪ Jared Retkofsky: Pittsburgh (Super Bowl XLIII)

▪ Bo Schobel: Indianapolis (Super Bowl XLI)

▪ Michael Toudouze: Indianapolis (Super Bowl XLI)

▪ Greg Townsend: Los Angeles Raiders (Super Bowl XVIII)

▪ Ryan Tucker: St. Louis (Super Bowl XXXIV)

