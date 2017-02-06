Cannon, TCU football and all Frogs enjoy Super day, weekend

For Marcus Cannon, the former TCU standout and the New England Patriots’ starting right tackle, a Super Bowl title on Sunday capped a remarkable year.
Pro Football Focus said that Cannon was the top-graded player for the Patriots in Super Bowl L1. And he went from the bottom — one of the worst ratings for an offensive tackle in the NFL — to near the top of the ratings and the summit of the pro football world.
Marcus Cannon went from one of the worst OTs in the NFL for 2 straight seasons to the 4th best and the top graded NE player in #SB51 pic.twitter.com/MWQ71mqDty— John Kosko (@PFF_JohnKosko) February 6, 2017
It was Cannon’s second Super Bowl ring in the last three seasons and his third Super Bowl in his six NFL seasons. A fifth-round draft choice, picked 138th in the 2011 NFL Draft, Cannon was graded at 84.9 by PFF.
And he made the clearing block on the 1-yard touchdown run by James White that pulled the Patriots within 28-26, preceding the game-tying 2-point conversion.
Cannon is one of 19 Horned Frogs players to win a Super Bowl title and one of just five to earn multiple championships, according to a list provided by TCU associate athletic director for communications Mark Cohen.
More from Cohen: A four-year letterman (2007-10) at TCU, Cannon was a three-time all-conference selection who earned All-America honors as a senior on the Horned Frogs’ 2011 Rose Bowl championship team.
Cohen noted in a tweet that TCU had a pretty good weekend: LaDainian Tomlinson, elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame; Cannon, Super Bowl starter; men’s basketball beats Texas; women’s basketball, wins at Kansas; rifle conference champions; women’s tennis team, dual wins over two Pacific-12 teams.
TCU players on Super Bowl championship teams
▪ Josh Boyce: New England (Super Bowl XLIX)
▪ Larry Brown: Dallas (Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)
▪ Norm Bulaich: Baltimore (Super Bowl V)
▪ Marcus Cannon: New England (Super Bowl XLIX, LI)
▪ Tommy Joe Crutcher: Green Bay (Super Bowl I, II)
▪ Charles Davis: Pittsburgh (Super Bowl IX)
▪ Norm Evans: Miami (Super Bowl VI, VII, VIII)
▪ Clint Gresham: Seattle (Super Bowl XLVIII)
▪ Gaylon Hyder: St. Louis (Super Bowl XXXIV)
▪ Cedric James: New England (Super Bowl XXXIX)
▪ Bob Lilly: Dallas (Super Bowl V, VI)
▪ James Maness: Chicago (Super Bowl XX)
▪ Mickey McCarty: Kansas City (Super Bowl IV)
▪ Marshall Newhouse: Green Bay (Super Bowl XLV)
▪ Jared Retkofsky: Pittsburgh (Super Bowl XLIII)
▪ Bo Schobel: Indianapolis (Super Bowl XLI)
▪ Michael Toudouze: Indianapolis (Super Bowl XLI)
▪ Greg Townsend: Los Angeles Raiders (Super Bowl XVIII)
▪ Ryan Tucker: St. Louis (Super Bowl XXXIV)
