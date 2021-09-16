Dak Prescott confident this Dallas Cowboys team will overcome injuries

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was happy with his performance in Week 1 but he refused to glow about because his team lost. AP

Dak Prescott isn’t much for gazing at the past.

Especially if includes a Dallas Cowboys’ loss.

While most of us have been pouring on the accolades since his dazzling return last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott isn’t having it. In fact, he wasn’t surprised he played so well in the 31-29 loss, which included 403 passing yards and three touchdowns on 42 completions.

“No, I didn’t think that I would have rust, to be honest,” Prescott said Thursday after Cowboys’ practice at The Star. “I mean I’ve been preparing for that game and preparing for this season since I don’t know, February. Maybe even January, the moment I started walking again and got my foot back on the ground.”

Prescott dismissed the notion that he was coming off the best game of his career. As you’d expect, he was more concerned about preventing an 0-2 start with the Cowboys playing the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

“I thought it was a pretty good game. I don’t know if I can say the best game I’ve had,” said Prescott, who threw for more than 400 yards for the 8th time in his career and tied his career high with 42 completion. “Once I’m done with games I usually just wipe them clean.”

Before he even considered the question of his performance, Prescott quickly transitioned to the bottom line.

“But we didn’t get the win and I’m not going to hold on to anytime we don’t get the win or say that was one of my best games,” he said. “So that’s what is important to me at this position. You have to help your team out and do whatever it takes to get the win. There’s a lot of plays in that game that I can go back and say I could have done better or I could have done this or that, that I think results in us winning the game.”

Prescott is convinced that this year’s Cowboys team is deeper and more equipped to handle a rash of injuries and player unavailability. The Cowboys are likely to be without at least five starters Sunday, including DeMarcus Lawrence (broken foot), Randy Gregory (COVID protocol), receiver Michael Gallup (calf strain), right tackle La’el Collins (suspension), and Donovan Wilson (groin). Gregory hasn’t been ruled out but it’s highly unlikely he’ll be available. Wilson has also not yet been ruled out.

“That sucks,” Prescott said specifically about Lawrence. “Obviously, we know what he means to this team and to this defense but at the end of the day we’re not going to sit here and think about last year and try to compare the two or worry about going down that slope. That was then and this is now.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER