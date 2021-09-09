Dak Prescott impressive in return, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers nip Dallas Cowboys, 31-29

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette) AP

Dallas Cowboys newly-minted franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is back and better seemingly better than ever.

In what his first game since suffered a fractured ankle against New York Giants last Oct. 11, 333 days ago, Prescott show no signs of rust, even though he played no snaps in the preseason due to a shoulder strain.

Prescott, in a passing duel with seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling prime time opener to kickoff the 2021 NFL season at Raymond James Stadium.

Down 28-19 in the third quarter, Prescott tossed a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper to make to 28-26 heading into the fourth.

And with Tampa Bay seemingly driving for a game-sealing touchdown with 5:04 left in the game, the Cowboys forced their third turnover of the game when safety Damontae Kazee knocked the ball loose from Chris Godwin and cornerback Jourdan Lewis recovered.

Prescott then saved the best for last.

Powered by a 34-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb on 3rd and 11, Prescott took over at the 10 and led the Cowboys 60 yards, while surviving two holding penalties, to set up a 48-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Zeurlein, who missed a 31-yarder and an extra point in the first half, drilled it to 29-28 lead with 1:24 left.

The team’s much-maligned defense, however, couldn’t hold off Brady to seal a shocking season-opening win.

Brady, who passed for 379 yards and four touchdowns, quickly moved the Buccaneers position, allowing Ryan Succop to make a 36-yard field goal.

The story of the game was Prescott’s comeback and Zuerlein’s early misses.

The Cowboys, who played with out Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin who is out with COVID-19, didn’t try to run against a Tampa Bay defense that ranked No. 1 in the league against the run in 2020.

So the Cowboys leaned heavily on Prescott’s arm via the short passing game.

Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, as the Cowboys showed no fear against the defending Super Bowl champions from the outset.

His first pass was a 22-yard strike to Amari Cooper from shotgun while being backed up on their own 2-yard line.

And his first touchdown in since signing a four-year, $160 million contract in March came on a 22-yard strike to Lamb, setting the tone for an aerial showdown with Brady.

Brady victimized a new-look Cowboys defense that remains suspect in the secondary, completing 13-of-21 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns in the first half to put the Buccaneers up 21-19 at halftime.

The Cowboys defense did contribute a forced fumble and two interceptions that led to nine points.

It actually should have been more, but Zuerlein missed a 31-yard field goal and an extra point in the second quarter.