After ugly 2020, Dallas Cowboys are hoping you won’t recognize this retooled defense

Let’s just say that when the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2020 season, everyone in the organization understood the assignment.

The abomination that was the Cowboys’ defense in 2020 — the unit gave up more points than any in franchise history and the second-most yards and rushing yards ever — had to be overhauled, revamped ... fixed.

By any and all means available.

The Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and replaced him with Dan Quinn, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach who had made his name as the defensive coordinator who led the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls.

Then they went about the business of upgrading the roster with eight defensive additions in free agency and spending eight of their 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft on defensive players, led by linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick.

“I’ve never seen one side of the ball flip the way we’ve flipped it in one offseason,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think that’s a real credit to what we were able to do in free agency and in the draft. I think it will definitely be evident when we get into the regular season.”

The improvement was already noted in training camp as the defense was ahead of the offense through most days in practice.

Cowboys defense primed for Week 1 debut vs. Tom Brady

And it won’t take long to find out just how far they have come with seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on tap for the season opener.

In addition to Brady, the Buccaneers feature a strong rushing attack, led by Leonard Fournette, and three explosive receivers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.

“It’s a great opportunity to come out and see where we are at, especially for Week 1,” defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. “The season is long. We got a lot of building to do. It’s a great opportunity. We are going to show up on Thursday night and get the ball going.”

The anticipation and excitement on the Cowboys defense is palpable.

The pain, disappointment and frustration of their performance and what they endured last year has been a source of motivation.

It’s not based on empty emotion but on confidence in the coaching staff, the communication and scheme under Quinn, unlike the confusion and uncertainty that proved to be the unit’s undoing in 2020.

“The clarity, the intensity, the focus every single day,” linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said when asked about the new defense. “We’re ready to play fast, I think we’ve shown that in practice. We’re ready to go.”

Defense excited to play in Dan Quinn’s scheme

That comfort and clarity starts up front where the Cowboys will return to a 4-3 scheme after switching to the 3-4 in 2020.

It means that Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler, will get to back to doing what he does best and rush with his hand on the ground.

“Everybody’s got their own way playing this game of football,” he said. “Some D-ends are good in a 3-4 defense, some D-ends are good with the hand in the dirt. Last year wasn’t my way. I accepted it but being able to get back to the way I know how to play the game is exciting.”

The Cowboys are also excited about fellow defensive end Randy Gregory having a full offseason and playing a full season for the first time since his rookie season in 2015.

He is a breakout candidate in 2021.

There are still some questions about the interior of the defensive line with Neville Gallimore out the first month of the season with a dislocated elbow.

But the Cowboys like the options to rotate in the middle with rookies Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna and free-agent signees Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban.

Parsons leads a deep, talented linebacker corps

Parsons is expected to have the biggest impact on the defense. Quinn plans to use the talented rookie all over the formation as a run-stuffing middle linebacker, an edge rusher on passing downs, a blitzer up the middle and going sideline to sideline covering backs and tight ends.

“There’s a lot of different things and disguises when I’m coming, I’m not coming, when I’m dropping back, when I’m over the center, when I’m over the guard, could be over the tackle,” Parsons said.

Look for Keanu Neal, a free-agent signee who moved from safety to linebacker, to work with Parsons in the nickel defense.

Veteran holdovers Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith will bolster the run defense, giving the Cowboys their deepest and most versatile group of linebackers in years.

Trevon Diggs, a second-round pick in 2020, is expected to develop into the team’s top cover cornerback. He showed a lot of promise as a rookie with three interceptions.

Anthony Brown will open the season as the starter on the other side with veteran Jourdan Lewis in the slot. Talented rookie draft picks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright should challenge for playing time.

What’s most exciting about the secondary is the safety position, which has gone from a weakness to a strength with depth and versatility not seen in Dallas in years.

Donovan Wilson, who emerged as a playmaking ball hawk late in 2020, is joined by three free-agent signees in Damontae Kazee, Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse.

Kazee, who played under Quinn in Atlanta, has 10 career interceptions. And Hooker is a former first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

Improvement from 2020 defense guaranteed

The biggest question is how Quinn plans to use all of his pieces up front, at linebacker and in the secondary. He admits to staying up at night creating packages and schemes for weekly matchups.

“He’s a go-getter,” Lawrence said. “He’s going to put his best 11 guys on the field and he’s going to send them. That’s what I like about him. He’s in attack mode, I’m in attack mode, so shoot, we’re going to get it.”

So what should we expect from the Cowboys defense in 2021? That secret will be unveiled on Thursday.

“In due time, my brother,” a smiling Lawrence said. “In due time.”

But what Lawrence does know is that it won’t be a repeat of 2020.

”Just looking back on what we had to go through last year, it was tough,” he said. “If it don’t kill you, it should make you stronger. I am just ready to see how strong we are.”