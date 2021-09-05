Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl RG Zack Martin will miss season opener, COVID-19 positive

So much for the Dallas Cowboys’ hopes of finally being at full strength for Thursday’s season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the same day that left guard Connor Williams returned to practice after being activated off the NFL’s COVID-19 list, coach Mike McCarthy announced that Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin will miss the Buccaneers game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Backup up guard Connor McGovern will start at right guard in place Martin. Reserve guard Brandon Knight may also be sidelined for season opener as he has been idenified as a close contact and has been removed from practice.

It’s the continuation of rash of COVID-19 issues that have cropped up among the Cowboys in recent weeks.

Receiver Noah Brown remains on the COVID-19 list.

Receive Cee Dee Lamb, safety Malik Hooker, defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and safety Israel Mukuamu have missed time due to COVID-19 protocols.

Martin, however, is the biggest blow.

He is the team’s best offensive line and he was a key part of the team’s plans to protect quarterback Dak Prescott against a Buccaneers defense that is among the best in the league.

