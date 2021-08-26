Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to return soon from COVID, credits vaccine for mild case

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could return for Sunday’s preseason finale against Jacksonville after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

He needs two consecutive negative tests over a 24-hour period before he is cleared to come back.

But he is feeling much better and raring to go after being away from the team but communicating virtually all week.

“Well, I’m feeling fine now and so I have to get the negative tests,” Quinn said via phone on Thursday. “When you get those cleared, that’s the policy that is in place. Just waiting for those to happen and when they do I’ll be back and ready to go.

“Obviously, I have been ready to get going but you’ve got to follow instructions. There’s not a lot you can do other than just staying involved and staying in the moment with the guys and being ready. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

Quinn said he had a mild case of COVID-19 and credits being fully vaccinated to be able to return quickly.

“Yeah, I would say that’s accurate,” Quinn said. “Fortunate for going through it and having the vaccine as some would say. Maybe because of that, the symptoms aren’t as strong. I just know I was fortunate enough to not have a lot of symptoms and was fortunate enough that I’m feeling better now. That’s kind of where I’m at.”

It’s good news for the Cowboys, who were at the epicenter of their worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic last year.

Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins were removed from AT&T Stadium 90 minutes before Saturday’s preseason kickoff against Houston and placed under COVID-19 protocols.

On Monday, receiver CeeDee Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu were added to the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Then guard Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee were added to the list on Wednesday, while Mukuamua came off.

The Cowboys had no new players added to the list on Thursday.

Quinn said it was so surreal how it all started on Saturday as he went through his normal pregame workout routine.

“At the end of the workout my chest felt a little tight and felt a little off and so I kind of just immediately thought of the other players and the coaches,” Quinn said. “I really wanted to get a test and just wanted to make sure nothing was wrong. ... So I went right to the trainer and they tested me and found out I had a positive test.”

His wife was on her way to the game when he called and said he was riding home with her.

“Her response, as you could imagine, was ‘What?’” Quinn recalled.

He then called head coach Mike McCarthy to inform him, though he had already been clued in by the training staff.

“So I drove home and kind of was a strange feeling, you know, being home and watching the team play, that’s for sure,” Quinn said.

Secondary coach Joe Whitt served as the defensive play caller against the Texans. Quinn hopes to do it on Sunday.