Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys add two more players to COVID-19 list, 3 of 6 players are safeties

Dallas Cowboys added two more players to their COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Six players and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are currently on the list.

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams and safety Damontae Kazee were added to the team’s COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The Cowboys now have six players and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn unavailable because of the coronavirus. Three of the players are safeties.

Four of the players have tested positive, including Williams and Kazee. The other two came in contact with COVID.

Only six Cowboys players are not vaccinated, as of Saturday. The Cowboys coaching staff is 100% vaccinated.

The other Cowboys players on the COVID list include defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Malik Hooker, and safety Israel Mukuamu.

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
