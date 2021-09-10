Dallas Cowboys offensive starter suspended 5 games for substance abuse violation

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins, left, has been suspended five games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. AP

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins has been suspended five games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Collins will be eligible to return to the active roster on Oct. 18 ahead of the Week 7 bye.

NFL Network reported Collins’ suspension was because he missed multiple drug tests. The NFL’s substance abuse ban includes illicit drugs. Performance-enhancing drugs are part of a different NFL policy.

The Cowboys opened the season with a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said the timing of the suspension is a bit awkward, but declined to comment further. He did not discuss who would likely fill in for Collins at right tackle.

Terence Steele and Attauyo Nsekhe are the likely replacements but Zack Martin, who missed the season opener because of COVID-19 protocols, could also be an option.

“We’re not there yet,” McCarthy said. “We have time. We’re eyes wide open. You have to be because things happen. We’ll want to use as many combinations as possible.”