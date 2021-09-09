Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys hanging close to Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite Zuerlein’s kicking issues

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean for a touchdown during the first half Thursday night. The Cowboys trailed 21-16 the half.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean for a touchdown during the first half Thursday night. The Cowboys trailed 21-16 the half. Scott Audette AP

For a half, at least, the Dallas Cowboys don’t look like the big underdog against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the Cowboys 21-16 at halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., in the NFL’s season-opening game Thursday night.

The Cowboys’ five-point deficit included two missed field goals and an extra-point by Greg Zuerlein. Zuerlein, who missed almost all of training camp rehabilitating from off-season back surgery, missed attempts from 31 yards and 60 yards, which came with 20 seconds left in the half.

The Bucs, who celebrated their Super Bowl title before the game, were the heavy favorites to win by oddsmakers.

Dak Prescott, in his first game since Week 5 last season, has completed 23 of 32 for 224 yards and touchdown passes to Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Brady was 13 of 21 for 213 yards three three touchdowns.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service