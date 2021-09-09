Dallas Cowboys hanging close to Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite Zuerlein’s kicking issues

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean for a touchdown during the first half Thursday night. The Cowboys trailed 21-16 the half. AP

For a half, at least, the Dallas Cowboys don’t look like the big underdog against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the Cowboys 21-16 at halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., in the NFL’s season-opening game Thursday night.

The Cowboys’ five-point deficit included two missed field goals and an extra-point by Greg Zuerlein. Zuerlein, who missed almost all of training camp rehabilitating from off-season back surgery, missed attempts from 31 yards and 60 yards, which came with 20 seconds left in the half.

The Bucs, who celebrated their Super Bowl title before the game, were the heavy favorites to win by oddsmakers.

Dak Prescott, in his first game since Week 5 last season, has completed 23 of 32 for 224 yards and touchdown passes to Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Brady was 13 of 21 for 213 yards three three touchdowns.