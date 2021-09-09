Despite COVID, area sports bars and Dallas Cowboys’ Miller Lite House expect big crowds

The COVID-19 pandemic may not be over, but a wave of excitement is about to sweep over local sports bars across Tarrant County where large crowds ready to usher in the Dallas Cowboys’ season opener Thursday night.

In fact, the community spread of the coronavirus is exponentially greater now than a year ago, but that doesn’t appear to be much of a deterrent for many fans who will be looking for a lively place to watch the Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. on NBC (KXAS/Ch. 5).

Tarrant County Public Health reported more than 5,000 new COVID cases over the three-day Labor Day holiday. There were fewer than 1,000 cases reported during the same span a year ago.

The Cowboys are getting in on the act, too. They’re officially opening the new Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium for the game. The massive, outdoor space, located on the west side of the stadium, features a 70-yard turf football field, food trucks, two beer gardens with tree-covered groves with seating for more than 650 fans. Fans can watch the game on more than 60 televisions and keep tabs on fantasy football data on two massive video boards.

The Miller Lite House will try to take some of the business away from Texas Live!, the $250 million venue that opened in August 2018 ahead of the Rangers’ Globe Life Field construction. It’s only a few long Dak Prescott passes down Randol Mill Road.

“The types of things that you have at Texas Live! will be a big time part of this,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said at the official opening on Wednesday. “The type affinity you have with the Rangers, we’ll have here with the Cowboys. We’ll have those types of activities in here probably with varying fans, but maybe many of the same.”

Yes, that’s the plan. The Cowboys, along with Miller Lite, are hoping to attract fans for not only Cowboys game days (home and away) but also for all events held at AT&T Stadium.

“We didn’t think about having to corral what Texas Live! does,” Jones said. “The kinds of things we want to do here to incorporate the Cowboys theme, our cheerleaders, both game day and others, to the extent it has similarities to what Texas Live! has it’s the just the nature [of the facility].”

Texas Live! might have Troy’s, the Cowboys’ Hall of Famer Troy Aikman’s eatery, but Miller Lite House plans to have real life former Cowboys players on hand for each game day. Plus, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline, and live music.

Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand brand officer, said the plans for the Miller Lite House began 18 months ago.

“If you want a place to tailgate, this is it,” she said. “Every game day and every event thereafter.”

The manager of City Works, a sports bar and restaurant near Fort Worth’s The Shops at Clearfork, said turnout for Cowboys preseason games has been decent. The manager, who asked not use his name, said he’s staffed well for Thursday night. As of Wednesday, 23 people had made reservations for the Cowboys opener. The restaurant continues to follow all recommended COVID protocols, including intensive cleaning.

“This weekend we got really really busy,” he said, referring to a full slate of college football games, including TCU’s opener last Saturday night. “We follow all of the protocols. All our employees are vaccinated. We’re ready to rock and roll.”

Broncos Sports Bar and Grill in Hurst also expects a big crowd on Thursday night. Crowds are much improved from a year ago, said the day manager Molly, who preferred not to use her last name. She said most of the staff is vaccinated and some patrons continue to wear face coverings.

“I know we’re going to busy for sure. We’re a pretty big football-oriented bar,” she said. “It’s definitely been better and busier.”