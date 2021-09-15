Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence likely out 6-8 weeks with broken foot

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence left Wednesday’s practice with a broken foot. AP

The news keeps getting worse for the Dallas Cowboys.

DeMarcus Lawrence left Wednesday’s practice with a fractured foot, according to a source, which could mean he’s out for the next six to eight weeks.

“Will be back and ready for war,” Lawrence posted on Twitter. “Believe it.”

The Cowboys are likely to be without both starting defensive ends in their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Randy Gregory entered the COVID-19 protocol and is unlikely to be available.

But the loss of Lawrence, who has 45.5 career sacks, including 6.5 in 2020, for the next two months is a huge blow to the Cowboys defense.

Dorance Armstrong will get the bulk of the playing time in Gregory’s absence and Tarell Basham is likely to start in place of Lawrence.

The Cowboys were one of two teams without a sack in Week 1 in their loss to the Buccaneers. Without Lawrence and Gregory, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is likely to receive a bigger role as the unit’s designated pass rusher.

Chauncey Golston and Bradlee Anae are the likely backups to Armstrong and Basham.

This story was originally published September 15, 2021 5:57 PM.