Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 2: TV, time, line

AP Photo

The Dallas Cowboys don’t exactly have the easiest opening to their 2021 schedule.

After losing a heartbreaker on the road to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, the Cowboys now must travel to the opposite coast to face the upstart Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Chargers opened with a 20-16 road win against the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

When: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV: CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11) with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Chargers -2 (Over/under: 55)