Dallas Cowboys receiver trio takes a hit as Michael Gallup out 3 to 5 weeks

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will miss the next three to five weeks with a calf injury.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup will be out three to five weeks with a calf injury.

Gallup injured his calf in the Cowboys’ 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday. Gallup had four catches for 36 yards before leaving with the injury.

Receiver Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson will be tasked for filling in the snaps. Gallup could return as early as Oct. 10, when the Cowboys host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

