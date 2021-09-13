Dallas Cowboys get a starter back from COVID-19 list, lose another starter to COVID

The wheels of the COVID-19 list continue to turn for the Dallas Cowboys and not in a good way.

Just the team activated starting right guard Zack Martin and backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight have from the NFL’s Reserve/COVID, starting defensive end Randy Gregory was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Gregory is the 10th Cowboys player to go into COVID-19 protocols since Aug. 21.

His status for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers is up in the air.

Per sources, Gregory is vaccinated and asymptomatic. So there is a chance he could return in time for the Chargers game. He needs to produce two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

Gregory, who played 37 snaps, posting one tackle and one fumble recovery in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is an important part of the Cowboys pass rush.

Dorance Armstrong would likely start in his place if he can’t go.

The good new is the Cowboys will have have Martin and Knight back for the Chargers.

Both were unavailable against Tampa Bay due to COVID protocols.

Their return should help bolster the Cowboys’ offensive line, which is now without starting right tackle La’el Collins, who has been suspended for the next five games for violating the NFL’s Policy on Substances of Abuse.

Martin, a perennial Pro Bowl guard, is an option to slide over to right tackle. The team will focus on Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele as options at right tackle first.

The Cowboys on Monday also placed wide receiver Michael Gallup on the Reserve/Injured list with calf injury. Gallup could return after three games.