Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t beaten a team with a winning record this season.

You’ve probably already read that somewhere the past few days after they failed to do it against the New England Patriots last week in Foxborough, Mass.

They’ll get another shot against the Buffalo Bills (8-3) when they come to AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving Turkey Fest at 3:30 p.m. in Arlington.

Dallas Cowboys (6-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (8-3)

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

When: 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington

What: The Cowboys have five games remaining to show they could do something in the playoffs, if in fact they earn a postseason berth. At the start of the season, this Bills game seemed to be an obvious win. Now, however, it’s impossible to view it that way, despite what Las Vegas says. Maybe they’ll rally behind embattled head coach Jason Garrett. Maybe they’ll respond like they did against the Eagles after losing three consecutive games in October. If not, a loss to the Bills could signal a coaching change.

X factor: Dallas is 31-19-1 all-time on Thanksgiving. But they’re only 4-5 since 2010 under Garrett.



TV: CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11 in DFW)



Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan



Line: Cowboys -7