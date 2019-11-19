Dallas Cowboys serve up early Thanksgiving dinner, fun and company at Salvation Army

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was seen playfully mocking quarterback Dak Prescott’s warmup routine that has now become a viral internet sensation as Elliott’s end zone celebration following a touchdown in the 35-27 victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Well, the shoe was on the other foot Tuesday when Elliott and other Cowboys players fed residents an early Thanksgiving dinner at the Salvation Army in Dallas.

Many of the residents started doing Elliott’s patented feed-me motion upon his arrival.

“Yeah, it’s funny,” Elliott said with a smile. “It’s kind of funny that I’m actually feeding them. So, it’s fun to be here, good atmosphere, having a good time.”

“It means a lot to come out here every year and be with the fans and give back to the community,” Elliott added. “It’s very special coming here. These guys are really excited to see us every time we come out the door and get a standing ovation. They’re big fans and they really appreciate us being here.”

This is the 16th year the Cowboys have fed residents at the Salvation Army in Dallas, vice president Charlotte Jones said.

“I think the Salvation Army gives us as much as they give other people in hope and inspiration,” Jones said. “I think for us as an organization, as a team and as players, it’s easy to get caught up in the day to day of what we do and not step back and appreciate all that we’re blessed with and all that we have and all that we actually have the power to do.

“The Salvation Army gives us that ability to use who we are and the visibility to make an impact in the community that is bigger and greater than we can do on our own.”

Other Cowboys players who served dinner in Dallas included tight end Jason Witten, guard Zack Martin, defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn, center Joe Looney and safety Kavon Frazier.

The Dallas Cowboys Rookie Club teamed up with rookie members of the Cowboys Cheerleaders to serve the meal to Salvation Army clients at the Mabee Social Service Center in Fort Worth.

The Cowboys served about 500 men and women on Tuesday at both centers.

“This is everything a person needs: a nice meal, surrounded by people that care, and this is a way of showing that we care about our community, about our humans, about people in general,” Lawrence said. “Just to come back and be able to give back is a special moment for all of us.”

Lawrence said the Cowboys plan to feed off the excitement and energy as well as the advice they were given about Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

“Yeah, the energy is great, the enthusiasm, the love, the support that they give to all of us as Cowboys, as players is tremendous,” Lawrence said. “We thank them and we wanted to show that love and that support back.

“They’re complete fans. So, to be in this moment and just to hear the hoo-rah about this upcoming week’s opponent and just to get to hear their feelings is great. ... We don’t want to disappoint them, and we’re going to do it.”

Witten continued his tradition of bringing his wife, Michelle, and kids along to help hand out meals. His sons, Christopher and Cooper, were at school but he brought along his two daughters, Landry and Hadley.

“I just think it’s a great time to provide perspective and gratitude,” Witten said. “Certainly, they lived a different life than I lived but there are so many lessons I can teach them through this game of football.”