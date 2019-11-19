What does Dak’s MVP play mean for the Cowboys rushing game? Jerry Jones weighs in

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pressured during the first half, finished with 444 yards passing and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 35-27 victory over the Detroit Lions. AP

In case you were wondering, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has two new surgically replaced hips, so yes, he can do Dak Prescott’s warm-up exercise, which has turned into a viral dance craze.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott even mocked it Sunday during his end zone celebration after a 17-yard touchdown catch in the 35-27 victory against the Detroit Lions.

“I’m not so sure I’ve got the range of motion of (Dak or Zeke) but I can do it,” Jones said Tuesday on his radio show on 105.3 FM The Fan.

Jones, however, didn’t tap dance when talked turned to the failed NFL-led workout of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick Saturday in Atlanta.

Things unraveled over media availability and an insurance waiver, resulting in Kaepernick changing locations and holding his workout at another location.

“I think so,” Jones when asked if the workout was a circus. “We aren’t in the quarterback business. We are the business of looking for talent. It’s unfortunate you can’t zero in on the business at hand. That situation from from the get-go had a lot more than football involved. We got the result of that dynamic.”

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem before games in protest of racism, social injustice and police brutality. He and the NFL settled a collusion case last season over his continued unemployment.

The Cowboys did not send anyone to the workout. But they were going to view the tape.

Asked if Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush was better than Kaepernick, a former Pro Bowler who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season, Jones said: “We believe we are in great shape relative to our position. We are fortunate right now our quarterbacking is real good.”

The quarterbacking is good in Dallas because Prescott is having a breakout season and is considered a viable MVP candidate. He leads the league in passing yards, and is tied for second in touchdown passes.

“We are rewarded he is having the type of year he has had,” Jones said. “He has risen to the occasion. For a lot of reasons it is good for him to have the year he is having.”

Jones, however, refused to acknowledge that the Cowboys have transitioned from an offense based on Elliott and the ground game to Prescott and the passing game.

Elliott rushed for 45 yards on 16 carries against the Lions one week after notching just 47 yards on 19 carries in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

According to a source, the Cowboys learned from the Vikings loss when they stubbornly forced the ball to an ineffective Elliott late and shunned the passing game, which had brought them back.

Against the Lions, Prescott completed 29 of 46 passes for 444 yards with three touchdowns, registering a quarterback rating of 116.6.

Prescott also surpassed 400 yards (444) for the third time this season to tie Tony Romo (2012) for the most 400 passing yard games in a single season in Cowboys history.

Prescott has 841 combined passing yards in the past two games, the most in consecutive games by a quarterback in Cowboys history.

Jones said there will be no de-emphasizing Elliott, who signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension four days before the season opener.

“Let me be real clear about something,” Jones said. “Zeke is one of the best football players in the National Football League. It makes no sense not to be trying to get the ball to Zeke or try to get the plays in and around Zeke.”