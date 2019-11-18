Divine intervention? Michael Gallup has big day on the anniversary of brother’s death

Unless you had a family member die senselessly and seemingly unnecessarily at their own doing, you will probably never understand the hole in the heart of Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup.

One year after his brother’s tragic death, Gallup himself still finds it hard to understand.

All he can do is cherish his memory, live his best life him and know that he is looking down on him with a smile.

It was certainly all smiles on Sunday when Gallup caught a career-high nine passes for 148 yards in the 35-27 victory against the Detroit Lions.

“Obviously it’s going to be tough around this time every year,” Gallup said. “His birthday was November 10. It’s always a hard one, but to go out here and have fun and do what I love, and he knows that. He was up there watching me. It’s a good feeling to be able to do that for him and have the family watching.”

It was exactly a year ago Monday, Nov. 18, 2018, when a supposed homecoming game in Atlanta against the Falcons before friends and family turned sorrowful.

Gallup found out his younger brother Andrew died by suicide from his sister in the locker room after the game.

It was the beginning of a stressful week.

He remained in Atlanta for four days before returning to Dallas to play in the Thanksgiving Day game and then returned to Atlanta for the funeral.

It’s a moment in time he will never forget.

He admitted having thoughts of his brother before Sunday’s game against the Lions.

“Oh yeah, I was thinking about him for the last two weeks, ever since it was his birthday,” Gallup said. “It’s just always going to be like that. A little hole in your heart now, but to fill that void I go out and do what I do and he definitely sees it.”

Considering the way Gallup played on Sunday, including a leaping 41-yard reception that he literally tipped to himself as he was going to the ground, despite running the wrong route.

“He did it for bro, and it explains a lot how he really wanted that ball,” receiver Amari Cooper said.

Was it divine intervention?

“Honestly, it wasn’t even Cover 2,” Gallup said. “I wasn’t even supposed to run that route. I kind of messed myself up. That’s really why I had to catch the ball because I messed it up. I just seen him throw it in the air. He was behind me, so I had to fight through him. Luckily, the ball didn’t go too far after I missed it the first time. It was a big play for us. We went down there and scored after that.”

The Cowboys were impressed with Gallup play on Sunday but remain even more in awe with how he has dealt with everything over the last year.

“Just amazing,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He was so strong throughout that whole process. I can’t even imagine what he was going through, and he was incredible. He was so mature in how he processed that whole situation, and there’s no question he demonstrated strength, he demonstrated grace. I think it says a lot about the kind of person he is, the kind of character he has, and so far beyond being a damn good football player. Really a special young man.”

He has grown closer to his family after his brother’s death and makes a point call and check on them.

But he also has cleaved closer to his Cowboys teammates, who have been a big part his healing and are like family to him now.

“It gave me chills,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “MG has been a great dude ever since I met him. I knew he could be special. I knew he was talented. For him to go out there and [produce] today on the one year [anniversary] of his brother passing away, I’m sure it means a lot to him, and I know I’m happy for the kid.”

Said quarterback Dak Prescott: “Proud of him, proud of him. I know his brother is proud of him. That’s what you do, when you’re a player like that, being able to go out there on that field and be at peace, allows you to be who you are. That’s what Michael Gallup did tonight. Just showed the type of player he is in the midst of the anniversary. I’m proud of him.”

And what would his brother think about his game on Sunday?

“He’d probably just look at me and smile to be honest,” Gallup said, with a smile.