Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: When, where, TV, kickoff, radio, records

The Dallas Cowboys go for a season sweep of the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Cowboys (4-3) are coming off a bye week after a dominating win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants (2-6) have lost four consecutive games, including 31-26 last week to the Detroit Lions.

Dallas has won the past five meetings against New York, including a wild, 36-35 win at MetLife Stadium in the season finale in December. Dak Prescott connected with Cole Beasley on a 32-yard touchdown with 1:12 remaining and converted a two-point conversion pass to Michael Gallup to escape with the win. Ezekiel Elliott did not play in the game with the wild card playoff game the next week.

Dallas Cowboys (4-3) vs. New York Giants (2-6)

When: 7:15 p.m. Monday

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

What: The Cowboys are trying to sustain the mojo they cultivated with a commanding win over the Eagles on Oct. 20. It was a reminder of how good Dallas expected to be this season before it lost three consecutive games. The Eagles’ performance will mean very little, however, if they lose to a struggling Giants team. The Giants held a players-only meeting on Monday. That’s usually not a good sign.

X factor: Defensive end Michael Bennett, who was acquired in a trade with the Patriots during the bye week, will play his first game for the Cowboys. The Cowboys have lacked a consisted pass rush and Bennett should help.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM The Fan

Line: Cowboys -7.5