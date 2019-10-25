Reaction to Michael Bennett joining Cowboys: ‘He’s got war daddy in him’

The Dallas Cowboys’ trade for Michael Bennett caught most by surprise.

But most of the reaction has been positive.

Bennett, a Pro Bowl defensive end who had nine sacks a year ago, was suspended last week by the Patriots for arguing with his position coach.

Bennett attended Texas A&M after growing up near Houston and made his name with the Seattle Seahawks when Kris Richard was on the staff.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones dismissed the notion that Bennett, who has been an outspoken, social media critic, especially during the anthem-kneeling controversy, would be a locker-room distraction.

“He’s known as a great locker-room personality,” Jones said on KRLD/105.3 The Fan. “There’s nothing negative about him as an individual. He’s got war daddy in him when he gets on the field. I know that he’ll fit us great.”

DeMarcus Lawrence is happy to have another strong pass rusher in the fold.

“I think it was an excellent move. Just to have that type of energy, that type of player come to the team is tremendous. I’m ready for him,” Lawrence said during an appearance on “Good Morning Football.”

DeMarcus Lawrence is ready for Michael Bennett.



Leggo.pic.twitter.com/a3Gi4GUGEu — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) October 25, 2019

In terms of respect for Michael Bennett... there is one positive I can think of. When Tony was down... he and Bobby Wagner stayed with him. pic.twitter.com/rhFjvATMOa — DCBlueStar (@DCBlueStar) October 24, 2019

Michael Bennett's football IQ is so high his coaches allow him to audible where he lines up all up & down the defensive line to take advantage of angles he sees getting to the quarterback he reads plays as well as Sean Lee does. — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) October 24, 2019

I have no idea how Michael Bennett fits into the Cowboys locker room, but I don't care at that price. Any pick outside of the top 125 is basically worthless. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 24, 2019

Bill Belichick kicking Michael Bennett’s lying, deceitful, fraudulent ass to the curb is absolutely golden. If Bennett’s only worth a 7th round pick now his career is pretty much over. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 24, 2019