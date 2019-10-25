Dallas Cowboys
Reaction to Michael Bennett joining Cowboys: ‘He’s got war daddy in him’
The Dallas Cowboys’ trade for Michael Bennett caught most by surprise.
But most of the reaction has been positive.
Bennett, a Pro Bowl defensive end who had nine sacks a year ago, was suspended last week by the Patriots for arguing with his position coach.
Bennett attended Texas A&M after growing up near Houston and made his name with the Seattle Seahawks when Kris Richard was on the staff.
Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones dismissed the notion that Bennett, who has been an outspoken, social media critic, especially during the anthem-kneeling controversy, would be a locker-room distraction.
“He’s known as a great locker-room personality,” Jones said on KRLD/105.3 The Fan. “There’s nothing negative about him as an individual. He’s got war daddy in him when he gets on the field. I know that he’ll fit us great.”
DeMarcus Lawrence is happy to have another strong pass rusher in the fold.
“I think it was an excellent move. Just to have that type of energy, that type of player come to the team is tremendous. I’m ready for him,” Lawrence said during an appearance on “Good Morning Football.”
