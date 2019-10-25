Dallas Cowboys player honored at Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Dallas Cowboys already have plenty of representation at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

And their presence just got a little bigger this week.

A display honoring kicker Brett Maher, including his game-worn jersey, was installed after he became the first player in NFL history to convert at least three field goal attempts of 60 or more yards. Maher drilled a franchise record 63-yarder in last week’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maher earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Now on display at the Hall: the jersey of @dallascowboys K @brett_maher from Week 7. Maher became the 1st kicker in @nfl history to convert 3 FGs of 60 yards or more in a career. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sOZGfwaTc5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 24, 2019