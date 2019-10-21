Dallas Cowboys

A Dallas Cowboys’ special teams player pulled off a first in NFL history Sunday night

ARLINGTON

Just a few weeks ago we were wondering if Brett Maher was long for the Dallas Cowboys’ roster.

But the Cowboys’ kicker didn’t let a few missed field goals blow up into any kind of trend.

And now he’s done something no kicker has done in NFL history.

Maher drilled a 63-yard field goal just before halftime in Sunday night’s 37-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the longest field goal in Cowboys’ franchise history and Maher became the first kicker in league history to make three field goals of 60 yards or more.

“That’s exciting for me, but it’s just a fun night for all of us. That was a big win for us,” Maher said. “It was a pretty complete game. That’s what it is fun for me, to come into a locker room like this afterwards.”

The 63-yard field goal is tied for the second-longest in NFL history, behind Matt Prater’s 64-yard field goal in 2013. Six kickers have made a field goal from 63 yards.

Maher hit a 62-yard field goal last week against the Jets and a 62-yarder last December in Philadelphia.

He said the most important aspect of attempting a kick the far is getting a clean snap and hold from long snapper L.P. Ladouceur and holder Chris Jones. And then it’s all about getting a clean, flush kick while also adding a bit of power.

“You’re going to take a little bit harder swing at it,” Maher said. “And try to put a good, clean hit on it and hope it’s on-line.”

Maher is 9 of 12 on field goal attempts of 50 or more yards in his career, which is second-most in Cowboys’ history. Only Dan Bailey has more with 27.

NFL’s Longest Field Goals

Cowboys’ kicker Brett Maher has three of the 11 longest field goals in NFL history.

Distance

Kicker

Team

Date

64 yards

Matt Prater

Broncos

December 8, 2013

63 yards

Tom Dempsey

Saints

November 8, 1970

63 yards

Jason Elam

Broncos

October 25, 1998

63 yards

Sebastian Janikowski

Raiders

September 12, 2011

63 yards

David Akers

49ers

September 9, 2012

63 yards

Graham Gano

Panthers

October 7, 2018

63 yards

Brett Maher

Cowboys

October 20, 2019

62 yards

Matt Bryant

Buccaneers

October 22, 2006

62 yards

Stephen Gostkowski

Patriots

November 19, 2017

62 yards

Brett Maher

Cowboys

December 9, 2018

62 yards

Brett Maher

Cowboys

October 13, 2019

