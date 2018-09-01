Who is Brett Maher? He’s your Dallas Cowboys’ field goal kicker

Say what? Who?



The Dallas Cowboys released their 53-man roster Saturday afternoon and among the most shocking developments was the dismissal of kicker Dan Bailey.



Few players have been as dependable for the Dallas Cowboys as Dan Bailey but he’s no longer the team’s kicker.



That job now belongs to Brett Maher, a 28-year-old who has never attempted a kick in the NFL.



Maher, who was named the Big Ten’s punter and kicker of the year as a junior for Nebraska in 2011. He made 19 of 23 field-goal attempts that year and 43 of 44 point-after attempts. As a senior, he made all 59 point-afters but was 20 of 27 on field-goal attempts.





Bailey, if you need reminding, is the NFL’s second-most accurate kicker of all-time. He made 88.2 percent of his field goal attempts from 2011-2017. And he missed only two of 278 point-after attempts. His agents’ phone has probably been ringing off the hook from teams trying to sign him.



He was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2013 but released two months later. The Cowboys signed him two weeks later but he was again released at the end of camp with Bailey on the roster.



Maher spent the previous four seasons playing in the CFL. In 58 games, he made 107 of 137 field-goal attempts with a long of 58 yards in 2017.



Maher converted a 57-yard field goal attempt against Houston in the Cowboys’ preseason finale on Thursday.