Despite trade for Michael Bennett, Cowboys want more from regressing DT Trysten Hill

The Dallas Cowboys acquired defensive end Michael Bennett in trade with the New England Patriots to make up for the loss of rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill

Bennett has the versatility to reprise Crawford’s role as a backup defensive end and inside pass rusher at tackle on obvious throwing situations.

The latter also speaks to the continued slow and disappointing progress of rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who the team took in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft because his supposed potential as disrupting pass rusher.

Hill has struggled since the start of training camp and has had minimal impact through through the first seven games.

He has played in just four games and has one tackle.

He was inactive for the first two games, had a tackle in the third game against Miami and then was credited for no tackles in games against the Saints and Packers before being made inactive again for the Jets game.

Crawford was put on injured reserve, giving Hill an opportunity to play against the Eagles. He drew a goose egg in tackles.

But more pointedly, he regressed, per defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

“One of the key things when a guy is not up, either you progress or your regress,” Marinelli said. “He has got to come on. I don’t think he was sharp (against the Eagles). Opportunity comes and Tyrone Crawford is not up. We expect him to play. I need a guy read to go and not on his schedule.”

Marinelli said Hill has struggled most when he has been forced to play the nose tackle position rather than the three-technique under tackle.

But as a backup player has to be able to play both.

Marinelli said Hill doesn’t play with proper pad level and doesn’t come off the ball on a consistently enough.

“It has been solid at times but not good enough,” Marinelli said. “He needs more consistency down in and down out. I have had a lot of guys go through this. The opportunity is there. You have to go. He is aware of it. Our job is to rep him more. It’s hard because so much is expected of him.”