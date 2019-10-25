Are the Cowboys now pleading with QB Dak Prescott to lower his contract demands?

It appears the Dallas Cowboys are now pleading with quarterback Dak Prescott to work with them and lower his contract demands.

At least, that is how vice president Stephen Jones sounded on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday when asked about Prescott’s stellar play and the current stalemate in contract negotiations.

Per sources, talks between the two sides have been very quiet in recent weeks, which is a far cry from the season opener when owner Jerry Jones said a deal was imminent.

The Cowboys (4-3) are heading into this week’s bye with Prescott playing the best football of his career and no deal close.

“The only thing we need him to do is work with us a little bit,” vice president Stephen Jones said Friday. “And I understand because it’s his money and it’s easy for someone else to say, but the only reason we’re having a negotiation is to talk him into all the reasons why it’s good to have a good supporting cast around him. What we’re trying to do is keep this young football team together. We think it’s a really good one. We think it’s only going to keep getting better because it is young.

“Other than that, this negotiation would have been over with months ago. But I think he understands where we’re coming from. We understand where he’s coming from. Ultimately, we’ll figure this out.”

The Cowboys have already offered a deal worth than $30 million annually but Prescott’s demands have been in the $34 million range with reports of them approaching $40 million.

Considering Jared Goff of the Rams and Carson Wentz of the Eagles, who both entered the league as the top two picks in the draft in 2016 when Prescott was picked in the fourth-round, recently signed deals with $33.5 million and $32 million annually, respectively, the quarterback’s demands from the Cowboys are not out of whack.

He has made much less money over the last four years and out played his deal, as well as the other two quarterbacks on paper.

He is making $2.02 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

If the Cowboys place the exclusive franchise tag on him in the off-season, it would cost them $33.4 million in 2020 and $40.08 million in 2021 and $57.715 million in 2022, if he was tagged in subsequent years absent a deal.