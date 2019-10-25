Jerry Jones: Nothing negative about DE Michael Bennett, he fits great with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all in on the decision to acquire defensive end Michael Bennett in a trade from the New England Patriots.

It’s largely a risk-free move that could have big upside for the Cowboys, who gave up a conditional seventh-round pick in 2021 for Bennett.

If he is on the roster for four games in 2019 then the pick turns into a sixth-rounder.

That’s pocket change considering the dividends Bennett could pay in replacing the injured Tyrone Crawford as part of the defensive line rotation. The three-time Pro Bowler gives the Cowboys a proving backup behind starters DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn.

And he will rush the quarterback from the tackle position in obvious passing situations.

“A good way to do this mentally is just put Michael Bennett in where you thought you were gonna have Tyrone Crawford, and you probably got a pretty good picture there,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan Friday morning.

Bennett, 34, had the bulk of his success with the Seattle Seahawks where he was a key member of their Super Bowl title team in 2014. He has a relationship with Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard from their time together in Seattle. Richard was the defensive coordinator for Bennett’s final three seasons there.

Bennett is now on his third team since Seattle traded him to the Eagles in 2018. He was traded to the Patriots last March. And is coming to the Cowboys following a one-game suspension in New England for expressing his dissatisfaction to defensive line coach Brett Bielema on his decreased playing time since the season opener.

Jones, however, has no concerns about Bennett being a problem with the Cowboys.

“He’s known as a great locker room personality,” Jones said. “There’s nothing negative about him as an individual. He’s got war daddy in him when he gets on the field. I know that he’ll fit us great.”

Jones said it’s a good fit because of the scheme, his prior relationship with Richard and his previous connection with the Cowboys by way of his brother Martellus Bennett, picked in the second round by the Cowboys in 2008.

“The thing about Michael is he’s got a great motor,” Jones said effusively. “He plays with a lot of passion and enthusiasm. He’s not the same guy when he straps on the helmet as he is when he’s away from his helmet. He’s a great personality, a great guy. When he gets in those pads, he gets after it. That’s exciting. He’s played well against us every time we have played him.

“The scheme in New England didn’t utilize what he can bring as much as we can utilize it. Secondly, he likes to play football. He wants on that field. That all fits us. The fact that he was with Kris Richard in Seattle. I know him personally. I met him and his father before and knew him by way of Martellus Bennett. So it all fits.”

Bennett had 2.5 sacks on reduced snaps and a one-game suspension with the Patriots. That would make him third on the Cowboys in sacks through seven games behind Quinn (6) and Lawrence (3.5)

Lawrence has a lot of respect for Bennett’s career but sees a kindred spirit in his aggressive attitude and demeanor. He plans to welcome him with open arms.

“Oh man, I think it was an excellent move,” Lawrence said on the NFL Network Friday morning. “Just to have that type of energy and that type of player come to the team is tremendous. Ready for him.”