Watch Orlando Scandrick go scorched earth on Eagles, pay respect to Cowboys, Sean Lee

Orlando Scandrick was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The veteran cornerback who spent his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys made sure he won’t be getting any invites to Eagles’ alumni weekends.

Scandrick dished on the Eagles’ locker room dysfunction during an appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed” Friday morning.

Scandrick said he felt “scapegoated” after the Eagles lost to the Cowboys last week.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The problem in Philadelphia is much, much deeper than me,” he said. “I think they’re having a tough time dealing with success.”

The Eagles, he said, are still “living on that Super Bowl high. It’s over. You’re living in the past.”

Scandrick took shots at several former teammates, including safety Malcolm Jenkins and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

“That locker room is different,” he said. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. I think there’s some selfish people in that defense. There’s some accountability issues going on there and it starts at the top.”

Scandrick has no problem with Eagles’ QB Carson Wentz, who he called a “stand-up guy.” He compared Wentz to Dak Prescott.

“Natural-born leader,” he said of Prescott and Wentz. “First one in the building, last one out.”

Scandrick said he remains close friends with Cowboys’ linebacker Sean Lee. They had a long phone conversation the week before the Cowboys-Eagles game.

“It wasn’t even about football. He was just telling me how he loves being in Dallas, he loves coming to work every day. He’s a baller,” Scandrick said. “I can’t say my last two years of football has been like that. I don’t care if he has a “C” on his jersey or not, he’s a captain. His actions show you everything.”

More Orlando Scandrick: "I think there are some selfish people on that defense. Rasul Douglas is a good friend of mind. I think he took some unwanted heat for some blown coverage on some other people's selfish play. We don't have to say names. They know who they are." #Eagles — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) October 25, 2019

Malcolm Jenkins on Orlando Scandrick’s comments: “I could give two shits about people who aren’t here.” #Eagles — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 25, 2019

“For us to move on as a team, we can’t have motherf —— like that in the room.” — Malcolm Jenkins on Orlando Scandrick — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 25, 2019

Lane Johnson in Orlando Scandrick’s comments: “Orlando’s a good dude. I just think he’s obviously not happy about the situation. It is what it is. As far as me, I probably could’ve lessened up on the (being late) comments. I didn’t mean an ill-will towards any teammates.” #Eagles — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 25, 2019