Watch Orlando Scandrick go scorched earth on Eagles, pay respect to Cowboys, Sean Lee
Orlando Scandrick was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.
The veteran cornerback who spent his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys made sure he won’t be getting any invites to Eagles’ alumni weekends.
Scandrick dished on the Eagles’ locker room dysfunction during an appearance on FS1’s “Undisputed” Friday morning.
Scandrick said he felt “scapegoated” after the Eagles lost to the Cowboys last week.
“The problem in Philadelphia is much, much deeper than me,” he said. “I think they’re having a tough time dealing with success.”
The Eagles, he said, are still “living on that Super Bowl high. It’s over. You’re living in the past.”
Scandrick took shots at several former teammates, including safety Malcolm Jenkins and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.
“That locker room is different,” he said. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. I think there’s some selfish people in that defense. There’s some accountability issues going on there and it starts at the top.”
Scandrick has no problem with Eagles’ QB Carson Wentz, who he called a “stand-up guy.” He compared Wentz to Dak Prescott.
“Natural-born leader,” he said of Prescott and Wentz. “First one in the building, last one out.”
Scandrick said he remains close friends with Cowboys’ linebacker Sean Lee. They had a long phone conversation the week before the Cowboys-Eagles game.
“It wasn’t even about football. He was just telling me how he loves being in Dallas, he loves coming to work every day. He’s a baller,” Scandrick said. “I can’t say my last two years of football has been like that. I don’t care if he has a “C” on his jersey or not, he’s a captain. His actions show you everything.”
