Dak Prescott passed Roger Staubach for a Cowboys’ franchise record in 76 fewer games

Dak Prescott isn’t a Dallas Cowboys’ legend just yet but he’s starting to be in the conversation.

Prescott scored the 21st rushing touchdown of his career to move ahead of Roger Staubach for the franchise lead in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Prescott has done it in less than four seasons. Staubach played 11 seasons for the Cowboys and had 20 rushing scores in 131 career games. He had a career-high four rushing scores in 1975. He also threw for 153 career touchdowns.

Prescott had six rushing TDs in each of his first three seasons and three in seven games in 2019. He has 21 in 55 career games. It’s the most for any quarterback in the league since Prescott’s 2016 rookie season.

“Records are always cool. To have a record is an honor, especially in this franchise with the great amount of success that the quarterbacks ahead of me have had,” he said. “So obviously I’m thankful for that. But there’s a lot more to be done. I’m not going to sit here and hang my hat on that.”