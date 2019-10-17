Why Dak Prescott believes losing three games now works to Dallas Cowboys’ advantage

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the sideline after not converting a third down against the New York Jets during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/TNS) TNS

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t thrilled with his team’s three-game losing streak, of course, but he has an admittedly “weird way of looking at things.”

If his team was going to lose three in a row, this is the part of the season to do it.

“I’d rather right now than any time ever,” Prescott said after Thursday’s practice. “We won three, felt good about ourselves, we know the team that we have. And then to basically lose three to three different types of teams. And really by getting in our own way. I’ll take that.”

Prescott’s view is this: He’d rather do it now when there’s still plenty of time to fix what’s wrong with the team than late in the season.

“We’re going to learn from it, we’ll get better because of it but I’d rather it happen right now when we still have a chance going into Game 7 playing for first place in the division than have it happen late in the year when we only have a game or two left before the playoffs or forced to try to make the playoffs.”

The Cowboys (3-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) in a battle for first place in the NFC East Cowboys.

“It’s never good to lose three, never ever, but if there ever was an ideal time I’d say it’s now,” he said. “We’ll definitely get better because of these three [losses].”

Dak Prescott still thinks the Prescott are a great team. Watching film of the three losses, he said, should motivate his teammates because they plays are there to be made.

“If I don’t do that, or he does this, that play turns from eight yards to and 80-yard touchdown,” he said. “We’re not being a great team right now and making those plays. I know we have all of the players, coaches and people to do it. The plays are there, we’re just not making them and not getting out of our own way. That’s by far the most frustrating part but a motivating part as well.”