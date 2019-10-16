Dallas Cowboys

Former Cowboys’ star running back arrested in Denton County

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was arrested Wednesday in Prosper on at least one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to a report by TMZ.

Barber, 36, who played for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2010 and the Chicago Bears in 2011, was transported to a Denton County Jail. Officials say the arrest stems from an incident in July 2018.

A misdemeanor can carry a maximum punishment of a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
