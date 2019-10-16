Dallas Cowboys
Former Cowboys’ star running back arrested in Denton County
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber was arrested Wednesday in Prosper on at least one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to a report by TMZ.
Barber, 36, who played for the Cowboys from 2005 to 2010 and the Chicago Bears in 2011, was transported to a Denton County Jail. Officials say the arrest stems from an incident in July 2018.
A misdemeanor can carry a maximum punishment of a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
