Dallas Cowboys lose another defensive player to injury

ARLINGTON

Dallas Cowboys’ defense end Robert Quinn left Sunday night’s game early in the second half with a rib injury.

Quinn will not return to the game.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left the game with a neck injury late in the first half.

