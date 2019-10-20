Dallas Cowboys lose another defensive player to injury

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
The Dallas Cowboys lead the Philadelphia Eagles 27-7 early in the third quaeter. Dallas’ defense forced two early fumbles inside Eagles’ territory Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Dallas hopes to snap a three-game slide.
Comments