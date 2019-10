Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left Sunday night’s game just before halftime with a neck injury.

Vander Esch, who is in his second season with the Cowboys, left for the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent on the sidelines.

A player’s body landed awkwardly on Vander Esch’s helmet and neck area on the play. His return to the game is questionable.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW