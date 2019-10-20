Watch: Forced fumbles lead to two quick Dallas Cowboys touchdowns

The Dallas Cowboys hadn’t started a drive inside their opponents’ 50-yard line all season.

They did it twice in the first six minutes Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys lead the Eagles 14-0 at AT&T Stadium after touchdown runs by Tavon Austin and Ezekiel Elliott.

The scores were set up by forced fumbles in the Eagles’ territory. Jaylon Smith forced the first one and DeMarcus Lawrence forced the second one. Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods recovered them. The turnovers gave the Cowboys’ offense the ball on the Eagles’ 45 and 14-yard lines.

Austin scored on a 20-yard run to put Dallas up 7-0 with 10:17 left in the first quarter. Elliott scored less than two minutes later on a one-yard run.

Another one

The #DallasCowboys get the ball back... pic.twitter.com/tIppumd2uh — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 21, 2019