Dallas Cowboys

Watch: Forced fumbles lead to two quick Dallas Cowboys touchdowns

ARLINGTON

The Dallas Cowboys hadn’t started a drive inside their opponents’ 50-yard line all season.

They did it twice in the first six minutes Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys lead the Eagles 14-0 at AT&T Stadium after touchdown runs by Tavon Austin and Ezekiel Elliott.

The scores were set up by forced fumbles in the Eagles’ territory. Jaylon Smith forced the first one and DeMarcus Lawrence forced the second one. Maliek Collins and Antwaun Woods recovered them. The turnovers gave the Cowboys’ offense the ball on the Eagles’ 45 and 14-yard lines.

Austin scored on a 20-yard run to put Dallas up 7-0 with 10:17 left in the first quarter. Elliott scored less than two minutes later on a one-yard run.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  