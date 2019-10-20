No excuses: Cowboys will be at full strength tonight vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys should be at full strength against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.

All of the players dealing with injury issues will play, including receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb and offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Also playing will be cornerback Byron Jones.

Dallas’ inactives tonight are receiver Devin Smith, cornerback Anthony Brown, linebacker Luke Gifford, center Adam Redmon, guard Brandon Knight, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton and defensive end Dorance Armstrong.

The Eagles inactives are receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerback Avonte Maddox, running back Darren Sproles, linebacker Nigel Bradham, offensive lineman Nate Herbig, tackle Jason Peters and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan.

